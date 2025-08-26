Musk's xAI files antitrust lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk 's companies, X Corp. and xAI, have filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI. Apple and OpenAI have "locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing," the lawsuit said. The complaint was filed on Monday in a Texas federal court. It also accuses Apple's App Store of "deprioritizing" competing chatbots and "super" apps like Grok and X.

Allegations 'Monopoly' created by Apple and OpenAI The lawsuit claims that Apple and OpenAI have created a monopoly by limiting market access to their competitors. It argues that iPhone users are directed toward using ChatGPT as their default chatbot app when they enable Apple Intelligence. This, the suit contends, gives an unfair advantage to ChatGPT over other AI apps developed by Musk's companies such as Grok and X. Notably, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its operating system for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Antitrust concerns Musk's previous accusations against Apple Musk has previously accused Apple of manipulating App Store rankings in favor of OpenAI. He had said, "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation." The lawsuit further claims that despite high rankings, neither X nor Grok apps appear under the App Store's "Must-Have Apps" section.