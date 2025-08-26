Sattva Engineering IPO opens with 23% GMP: Should you bid?

Sattva Engineering's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 47.16 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹35.38 crore. The net issue of 44.76 lakh shares is open to the public with up to 50% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 35% for retail investors, and at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). The gray market premium (GMP) is currently around 23%, suggesting healthy listing expectations.

Fund allocation

Financials and use of proceeds

The proceeds from the IPO will mainly be used to meet long-term working capital requirements, with ₹27.5 crore earmarked for this purpose. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes. In FY25, Sattva Engineering reported a 22% increase in revenue to ₹94.85 crore from ₹77.44 crore in FY24 while profit after tax doubled to ₹9.14 crore in FY25 from ₹4.56 crore in FY24.