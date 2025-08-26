Adani Enterprises slips nearly 1% on poor quarterly results

Revenue and profit both take a hit

For anyone watching big business moves or thinking about investing, this is a reminder that even major companies can have bumpy quarters.

Revenue fell to ₹21,961 crore (down from ₹26,966 crore in March), and net profit dropped sharply to ₹895 crore from ₹3,975 crore.

Earnings per share also slid from 32.98 to just 6.02—showing the company's profits slowed down quite a bit.