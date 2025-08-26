Adani Enterprises slips nearly 1% on poor quarterly results
Adani Enterprises's shares slipped nearly 1% on Monday, closing at ₹2,302.90.
The drop follows June 2025 quarter results, with both revenue and profit taking a hit compared to the previous quarter.
Revenue and profit both take a hit
For anyone watching big business moves or thinking about investing, this is a reminder that even major companies can have bumpy quarters.
Revenue fell to ₹21,961 crore (down from ₹26,966 crore in March), and net profit dropped sharply to ₹895 crore from ₹3,975 crore.
Earnings per share also slid from 32.98 to just 6.02—showing the company's profits slowed down quite a bit.
Annual revenue slightly higher at ₹97,895 crore
Despite the rough patch last quarter, Adani Enterprises actually grew over the full year: annual revenue was slightly higher at ₹97,895 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹7,510 crore for FY25.
The company has been active too—holding analyst meets and launching new subsidiaries—but market sentiment remained neutral in August despite these updates.