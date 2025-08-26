Trump threatens tariffs, chip restrictions on countries imposing digital taxes

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose "substantial" new tariffs and restrict exports of US chips to countries that do not remove their digital taxes and related regulations. The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform. He said these Digital Services Taxes (DSTs) are "designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology."

Warning issued 'Show respect to America and our amazing tech companies' Trump warned all countries imposing digital taxes, legislation, rules, or regulations that he would impose substantial additional tariffs on their exports to the US if these discriminatory actions are not removed. He also said that the US would impose export restrictions on "Highly Protected Technology and Chips." "Show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or consider the consequences!" Trump wrote in his post.

Tax impact Digital service taxes are usually aimed at world's biggest tech Digital service taxes are usually aimed at the world's biggest and most established tech companies, such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. These are all American firms. The taxes have already become a potential deal-breaker in Trump's administration's ongoing trade talks. In June, he threatened to end all trade talks with Canada over its tax but later celebrated when Ottawa repealed it just before implementation.