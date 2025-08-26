LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Trump threatens tariffs, chip restrictions on countries imposing digital taxes
Summarize
Trump threatens tariffs, chip restrictions on countries imposing digital taxes
Digital service taxes are usually aimed at world's biggest tech

Trump threatens tariffs, chip restrictions on countries imposing digital taxes

By Mudit Dube
Aug 26, 2025
09:09 am
What's the story

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose "substantial" new tariffs and restrict exports of US chips to countries that do not remove their digital taxes and related regulations. The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform. He said these Digital Services Taxes (DSTs) are "designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology."

Warning issued

'Show respect to America and our amazing tech companies'

Trump warned all countries imposing digital taxes, legislation, rules, or regulations that he would impose substantial additional tariffs on their exports to the US if these discriminatory actions are not removed. He also said that the US would impose export restrictions on "Highly Protected Technology and Chips." "Show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or consider the consequences!" Trump wrote in his post.

Tax impact

Digital service taxes are usually aimed at world's biggest tech

Digital service taxes are usually aimed at the world's biggest and most established tech companies, such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. These are all American firms. The taxes have already become a potential deal-breaker in Trump's administration's ongoing trade talks. In June, he threatened to end all trade talks with Canada over its tax but later celebrated when Ottawa repealed it just before implementation.

Domestic opposition

Digital service taxes have also drawn some bipartisan criticism

Digital service taxes have also drawn some bipartisan criticism in the United States, where most major tech companies subject to these levies are based. In 2023, Senate Finance Committee chairman and ranking member jointly warned the US trade representative that Canada's tax would subject "innovative American companies to arbitrary discrimination." However, countries imposing such taxes argue that tech giants like Amazon profit immensely from their citizens while paying little or no taxes.