SBI is now selling payment keychains: Here's how they work Business Aug 26, 2025

SBI is making payments a bit more fun and convenient with new wearable devices—think keychains, NFC stickers, and silicon bands that let you pay just by tapping.

All use NFC tech for quick, contactless transactions.

The keychain costs ₹399 plus taxes and is part of SBI's push to keep debit cards relevant as everyone moves to UPI.