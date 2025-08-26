Emkay sees late FY2026 growth as US tariffs loom
Indian markets are expected to open flat on Tuesday, with investors watching closely as the US gears up to slap 50% tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.
The Ganesh Chathurthi holiday midweek could also mean lighter trading.
Still, analysts at Emkay Global Research see reasons to stay positive about Indian stocks in the coming months, thanks to government reforms and stimulus.
Emkay upbeat on consumer sectors, cautious on finance, tech
Big global moves like US tariffs can shake things up for India's economy—and your investments.
But Emkay Global thinks GST updates and fiscal boosts will help drive growth in late FY2026.
They're seeing steady money from local investors balancing out foreign sell-offs, and they're especially upbeat about consumer-focused sectors (though they're cautious with finance and tech for now).
Nifty's options data shows cautious mood
Options data shows traders are cautious: there's resistance around 25,000 on Nifty and support at 24,900.
The Put-Call Ratio is up to 0.77—meaning sellers have the upper hand right now—and India VIX has ticked up slightly but isn't signaling panic.
All eyes are on how things unfold after the tariff news and holiday break.