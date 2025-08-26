Emkay sees late FY2026 growth as US tariffs loom Business Aug 26, 2025

Indian markets are expected to open flat on Tuesday, with investors watching closely as the US gears up to slap 50% tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.

The Ganesh Chathurthi holiday midweek could also mean lighter trading.

Still, analysts at Emkay Global Research see reasons to stay positive about Indian stocks in the coming months, thanks to government reforms and stimulus.