PE firms pour $15 billion into India's digital infrastructure

Private equity (PE) firms are ramping up investments in India's digital infrastructure, aligning with the country's push toward a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030. Since 2020, over $15 billion has already gone into data centers, towers, and fiber networks—with another $20-25 billion expected by the end of this decade.

Major investments in data centers and telecom towers Major players like Iron Mountain ($320 million) and Princeton Digital Group (over $1 billion) are expanding in cities like Mumbai and Chennai.

AdaniConneX secured $875 million for new builds, while Brookfield invested $2.5 billion in telecom towers—showing just how fast India's digital backbone is growing.

AI is another key focus area AI is a huge focus too: ST Telemedia is putting in $3.2 billion for expansion including a major AI campus, Blackstone and Panchshil have invested about ₹20,000 crore (~$2.5 billion) for an AI hub in Navi Mumbai, and Reliance Jio and Tata Communications have separately partnered with NVIDIA to boost cloud capacity across the country.