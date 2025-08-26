PE firms pour $15 billion into India's digital infrastructure
Private equity (PE) firms are ramping up investments in India's digital infrastructure, aligning with the country's push toward a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.
Since 2020, over $15 billion has already gone into data centers, towers, and fiber networks—with another $20-25 billion expected by the end of this decade.
Major investments in data centers and telecom towers
Major players like Iron Mountain ($320 million) and Princeton Digital Group (over $1 billion) are expanding in cities like Mumbai and Chennai.
AdaniConneX secured $875 million for new builds, while Brookfield invested $2.5 billion in telecom towers—showing just how fast India's digital backbone is growing.
AI is another key focus area
AI is a huge focus too: ST Telemedia is putting in $3.2 billion for expansion including a major AI campus, Blackstone and Panchshil have invested about ₹20,000 crore (~$2.5 billion) for an AI hub in Navi Mumbai, and Reliance Jio and Tata Communications have separately partnered with NVIDIA to boost cloud capacity across the country.
PE exits also gaining momentum
PE firms aren't just investing—they're cashing out with big wins.
Carlyle is set to sell its stake in Airtel's Nxtra for around $600 million after investing just $235 million.
Moves like this highlight growing confidence—and excitement—around India's booming digital economy.