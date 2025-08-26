ED raids Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence in hospital construction 'scam' 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. The raids are part of an investigation into an alleged hospital construction scam. Officials said the searches took place in 13 places in and around Delhi. Bharadwaj, who represents Delhi's Greater Kailash constituency, has held several important portfolios, including Health, Urban Development and Water. He was also the Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and is a spokesperson for the AAP.

Complaint Ex-leader of opposition Vijender Gupta filed complaint The case arose from a complaint filed by BJP leader and then-Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta in August 2024, alleging corruption in the sanctioning and execution of 24 hospital projects totaling ₹5,590 crore during 2018-19. According to ED, the projects were plagued by delays, cost overruns, and allegations of alleged embezzlements. None of the sanctioned hospitals were finished on time, and there are still hundreds of crores in extra costs that can't be explained.

Corruption allegations Case registered against Bharadwaj and former minister Satyendra Jain "Similarly, an ICU hospital project of ₹1,125 crore for seven pre-engineered facilities remains only 50% complete after three years and ₹800 crore spent, despite a six-month timeline," Verma said in his complaint. In June 2025, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a case against Bharadwaj and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.