Will Adam Zampa feature in The Hundred final for Invincibles? 

Veteran Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is a potential candidate to return for the final of The Hundred tournament. This was confirmed by the head coach of Oval Invincibles, Tom Moody. The confirmation comes as a major development for the two-time defending champions who are eyeing their third consecutive title. Rashid Khan , their lead spinner, will be unavailable due to international commitments ahead of UAE's tri-series and Asia Cup.

Previous performance Moody confirms Zampa's potential return Moody confirmed that they are in touch with Zampa, who was instrumental in their back-to-back title wins in 2023 and 2024. "Ideally, we want Zamps," Moody told Sky Sports. "We just are working through that. He is keen to come back." Zampa missed this year's Hundred due to Australia's white-ball series against South Africa but could return for the final if the timing works out with his other commitments.

Player influence Rash's absence and Zampa's potential return Rashid Khan has been a key player for the Invincibles, helping them win five out of their first six games. He is currently tied with his teammate Sam Curran and Manchester Originals's Josh Tongue as the highest wicket-taker of the season with 12 wickets. His absence in the final could be a major blow for the team but Zampa's potential return could offset this loss.