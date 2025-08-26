NZ's Will O'Rourke sidelined for three months with stress fracture

New Zealand 's fast bowler, Will O'Rourke, has been ruled out of action for at least three months due to a stress fracture in his lower back. The injury was first reported during the opening Test against Zimbabwe when he complained of back stiffness on day three. Further scans confirmed the severity of the injury and its impact on his playing schedule.

Schedule disruption O'Rourke's absence from international fixtures O'Rourke's injury will keep him out of the white-ball series against Australia, England, and West Indies. He may also miss the three Tests against West Indies in December. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over the injury but remained hopeful that it wouldn't require surgical intervention. "We're really feeling for Will at the moment and wishing him a speedy recovery," Walter said in an NZC release.

Information Here are O'Rourke'stats for NZ O'Rourke, who can constantly clock over 145 KPH, has emerged as a vital part of the NZ attack across formats. He owns 39 Test wickets at a fine average of 24.28. This includes two fifers. While he has recorded 22 scalps in ODIs at 36.27, he also owns seven T20I wickets at 26.85.

Injury list Other key players also ruled out O'Rourke isn't the only one missing out due to injuries. All-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the Australia series as he recovers from a groin injury. Opening batsman Finn Allen will also be unavailable for at least three months after undergoing surgery on his right foot. White-ball captain Mitchell Santner is doubtful for the upcoming series after returning home with groin pain from England's The Hundred tournament.