Woman escapes after husband burns her over dowry demands
A 23-year-old woman, a resident of Anjar, who was in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, managed to escape after allegedly being tortured and burned with a hot knife by her husband over dowry demands.
Married just this February, Khushboo Pipliya used a borrowed phone to reach her family after the incident, which occurred on a Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Police investigating case, collecting evidence
After her escape, Khushboo was hospitalized for serious burns.
Her father filed a police complaint despite facing threats, sharing that his daughter had faced ongoing abuse since the marriage.
Police are now collecting evidence and statements as they look into the case.