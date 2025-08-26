Woman escapes after husband burns her over dowry demands India Aug 26, 2025

A 23-year-old woman, a resident of Anjar, who was in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, managed to escape after allegedly being tortured and burned with a hot knife by her husband over dowry demands.

Married just this February, Khushboo Pipliya used a borrowed phone to reach her family after the incident, which occurred on a Sunday night and early Monday morning.