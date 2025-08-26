Lil Nas X released, pleads not guilty to 4 felonies 

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X , whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was released from jail on Monday (local time) after posting a $75,000 bail. The 26-year-old singer had been arrested last week for allegedly charging at police officers in Los Angeles when he was discovered walking around the street naked. He was also hospitalized for a potential drug overdose during his arrest.

Court appearance He could face up to 5 years in prison On Monday, Hill appeared before a judge and pleaded not guilty to four felony charges. These include three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed these details to PEOPLE. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15, where, if convicted as charged, he could face up to five years in state prison.

Legal defense It's too early to determine if drugs were involved Hill's attorney, Christy O'Connor, said it was too early to determine if drugs were involved as test results are still pending. She described the incident as "an absolute aberration in his life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him." Another member of Hill's legal team, Drew Findling, told The Hollywood Reporter that he had never been in trouble before and that they won't let this event change his life trajectory.