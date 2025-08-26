'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Motion poster, release date out Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari just revealed its motion poster, giving fans a first look at Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming rom-com.

The movie is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025—right on Dussehra.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan (of Dulhania fame) and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles.