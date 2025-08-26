Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Motion poster, release date out
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari just revealed its motion poster, giving fans a first look at Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming rom-com.
The movie is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025—right on Dussehra.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan (of Dulhania fame) and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles.
Shikhar Pahariya's reaction to the poster
Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya hyped up the poster with heart emojis and a sweet "Tooo Goodd" on Instagram.
The tagline—"Two heartbreakers and one wicked plan"—promises a fun storyline.
Mark your calendars: the film is expected to have a three-week solo run before Diwali, so expect plenty of buzz!