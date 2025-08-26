Netflix cancels 'The Waterfront' despite charting No. 1
Netflix has pulled the plug on "The Waterfront," Kevin Williamson's crime drama series about North Carolina's influential Buckley family.
The show, which premiered June 19, 2024, featured a standout cast—Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, and Jake Weary—but it won't be coming back for season two.
Show's performance was better than other axed shows
Even though "The Waterfront" spent five weeks in Netflix's global Top 10 (three of those at No. 1) and racked up over 11 million views in its first week, it still got canceled.
That's more screen time than other axed shows this year like "Pulse" or "The Residence."
But as fans have seen before, big numbers don't always guarantee renewal with Netflix.
Cast, crew informed 2 months after launch
Cast and crew reportedly heard about the cancelation just two months after launch.
It's another example of how unpredictable streaming decisions can be—even well-liked shows aren't safe if they don't fit into Netflix's evolving plans.
If you're wondering why your new favorite show disappeared so fast...well, welcome to the club.