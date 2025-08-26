Netflix cancels 'The Waterfront' despite charting No. 1

Show's performance was better than other axed shows

Even though "The Waterfront" spent five weeks in Netflix's global Top 10 (three of those at No. 1) and racked up over 11 million views in its first week, it still got canceled.

That's more screen time than other axed shows this year like "Pulse" or "The Residence."

But as fans have seen before, big numbers don't always guarantee renewal with Netflix.