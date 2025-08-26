Next Article
Jessica Chastain's career milestones ahead of Walk of Fame honor
Jessica Chastain, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2022 for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," will get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this September 4.
She's also known for roles in "Zero Dark Thirty" and kicked off her film career back in 2008 with "Jolene" after her stage debut in 1998 and television roles in 2004.
Chastain's academic achievements
Chastain isn't just about movies—she's currently studying for a Master in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School.
She graduated from Juilliard in 2003, picked up an honorary doctorate there last year, and has also studied at Sacramento City College and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Pretty inspiring mix of talent and ambition!