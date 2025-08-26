Jessica Chastain's career milestones ahead of Walk of Fame honor Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Jessica Chastain, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2022 for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," will get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this September 4.

She's also known for roles in "Zero Dark Thirty" and kicked off her film career back in 2008 with "Jolene" after her stage debut in 1998 and television roles in 2004.