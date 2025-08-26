Ganesh Chaturthi: 367 special trains, 550 busses for smooth travel
Heading home for Ganesh Chaturthi? The Maharashtra government is making it easier this year with special travel options.
On August 25, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off Ganpati Special trains from Mumbai to Sawantwadi as part of a big push—supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—to help devotees reach the Konkan region smoothly.
In total, there will be 367 special train services and 550 busses for the Konkan region running just for the festival, with 380 Ganpati Special train trips overall.
Travel made easy with special trains and busses
Indian Railways is running a record 380 Ganpati Special train trips this season, with Central Railway handling most of them across Maharashtra and Konkan.
Western, South Western, and Konkan Railways are pitching in too, stopping at key stations like Sawantwadi Road and Ratnagiri.
Plus, BEST is adding 10 overnight bus routes from south Mumbai to major pandals so you can get around easily during the festivities.
For schedules or tickets, just check IRCTC or PRS online—travel sorted!