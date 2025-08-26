Ganesh Chaturthi: 367 special trains, 550 busses for smooth travel

Travel made easy with special trains and busses

Indian Railways is running a record 380 Ganpati Special train trips this season, with Central Railway handling most of them across Maharashtra and Konkan.

Western, South Western, and Konkan Railways are pitching in too, stopping at key stations like Sawantwadi Road and Ratnagiri.

Plus, BEST is adding 10 overnight bus routes from south Mumbai to major pandals so you can get around easily during the festivities.

For schedules or tickets, just check IRCTC or PRS online—travel sorted!