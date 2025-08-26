'Bigg Boss 19': Farhana first evicted, sent to secret room

Farhana Bhatt, a participant in the ongoing Bigg Boss 19 , has been voted out by her fellow contestants. The housemates were asked to name one contestant they believe doesn't deserve to be on the show, and several of them named Bhatt for her perceived attitude and rude behavior. However, in a major twist, Bigg Boss sent her to the Secret Room instead of evicting her outright.

Accusations Contestants vote Bhatt out for her attitude During the voting process, several contestants, including Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Malik, accused Bhatt of having an attitude and being rude. They claimed she behaved "above them all" and carried negative energy. Other housemates also voted against her for the same reasons. After the votes were counted, Bigg Boss announced that Bhatt's journey in the house would end there, but it was later revealed that this was part of a twist, and she was sent to the Secret Room.

Secret room Here's what will happen now Despite the initial announcement of her eviction, Bigg Boss later revealed a twist. Instead of being completely evicted from the house, Bhatt was sent to the Secret Room. From there, she can observe and listen to everything happening in the house without anyone knowing. This gives her a strategic advantage as she can understand the dynamics among participants and their politics inside the house. She will reportedly join the show later.

Teaser 'They tried to silence Farhana...': Tweet from her account Bhatt's official Twitter handle shared a post saying, "They tried to silence Farhana with nominations, but fearless souls can't be dimmed." "From the Secret Room, she's watching every face, every word. And when she returns, the house better be ready for her reply." This suggests that she will use her time in the Secret Room to gather information and strategize for her eventual return to the main house.