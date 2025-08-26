Wamiqa Gabbi to join Rajkummar Rao's biopic on Ujjwal Nikam

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has been signed on to star as the female lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming biopic on Ujjwal Nikam, as reported by Pinkvilla. The movie, directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan , will go on floors in October 2025. The makers are currently in the process of finalizing the supporting cast and working on key creative decisions.

Preparation 'Multiple rounds of acting workshops will be held' A source told Pinkvilla, "Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi shared a good chemistry in Bhool Chuk Maaf, and the makers are looking to bring them back in a completely new space." "The paperwork with the duo is done, and they are looking to do multiple rounds of acting workshops in the month of September before taking the film on floors in October."

Character preparation Looks of lead actors will also be changed The source further added that both Rao and Gabbi will undergo changes in their looks to bring authenticity to the film. "Ujjwal Nikam biopic celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest lawyers of our generation and will focus on his controversial case proceedings of the 1993 Bombay Blasts as well as the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks," they said.