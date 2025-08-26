Box office: 'Mahavatar Narasimha' beats 'Bang Bang's collection

Looking at the film in numbers

Mahavatar Narasimha started off solid with ₹32.45cr in its first week and then jumped to ₹54.95cr during its second weekend.

The momentum didn't slow down—week three brought in another ₹53.75cr, and even with new movies releasing, it managed to grab ₹24.6cr in week four.

That kind of steady growth shows just how much audiences stuck around for this one!