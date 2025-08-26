Box office: 'Mahavatar Narasimha' beats 'Bang Bang's collection
Ashwin Kumar's animated mythological film, Mahavatar Narasimha, just pulled off a big win—it's now earned more at the Hindi box office than Hrithik Roshan's 2014 hit Bang Bang.
In only 32 days, it collected ₹176.25cr and landed itself as the 53rd highest-grossing Hindi film ever.
The movie's strong run proves that mythological stories still have a huge fanbase in India, even with so many other genres fighting for attention.
Looking at the film in numbers
Mahavatar Narasimha started off solid with ₹32.45cr in its first week and then jumped to ₹54.95cr during its second weekend.
The momentum didn't slow down—week three brought in another ₹53.75cr, and even with new movies releasing, it managed to grab ₹24.6cr in week four.
That kind of steady growth shows just how much audiences stuck around for this one!