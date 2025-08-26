'Saiyaara' breakout star Aneet lands YRF's next romantic drama 

New-age star Aneet Padda, who made a mark with her debut in Saiyaara, has reportedly bagged her next project. The actor will be headlining a romantic drama under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner and directed by Maneesh Sharma , per Mid-Day. Pre-production for the untitled film has already begun, and it is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2026.

Film details Film set in Punjab, male lead yet to be locked The untitled film will be set in Punjab and will mark Sharma's return to the romantic genre after exploring action thrillers with Fan (2016) and Tiger 3 (2023). A source told Mid-Day, "With Band Baaja Baaraat [2010] and Shuddh Desi Romance [2013], Maneesh showed that he excels in telling stories of the youth." "The male lead is yet to be locked. The film will roll in the first half of 2026."

Producer's view Aditya Chopra is closely monitoring Padda and Panday's careers Producer Aditya Chopra is reportedly keeping a close eye on the careers of both Padda and her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday. The source added, "After the success of Saiyaara, Aneet has emerged as the face of romance for Gen Z. Aditya felt she would be perfect for Maneesh's love story." This film will be a significant step forward in Padda's career after her breakout role in Saiyaara.