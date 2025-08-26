Next Article
'Gilmore Girls' documentary in works for show's 25th anniversary
A new documentary, Searching For Stars Hollow, is being made to mark 25 years since Gilmore Girls first aired.
Expect exclusive interviews with cast members like Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray, and Keiko Agena, plus behind-the-scenes stories from the crew members, writers, and directors who helped shape the show.
What to expect from the documentary
Gilmore Girls (which ran from 2000 to 2007) has become a pop culture favorite for its quick-witted dialogue and strong female leads.
This documentary brings together voices like director Jamie Babbit and casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey.
Even though not every major cast member or the show's creator has joined in yet, fans can look forward to a fresh take on why Stars Hollow still matters today.