'Gilmore Girls' documentary in works for show's 25th anniversary

What to expect from the documentary

Gilmore Girls (which ran from 2000 to 2007) has become a pop culture favorite for its quick-witted dialogue and strong female leads.

This documentary brings together voices like director Jamie Babbit and casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey.

Even though not every major cast member or the show's creator has joined in yet, fans can look forward to a fresh take on why Stars Hollow still matters today.