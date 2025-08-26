'Sundarakanda' gets U/A certificate, release date locked

Cast and crew of the film

The story explores love through different stages of life, with Rohith sharing the screen with Sridevi Vijaykumar and Vriti Vaghani.

Music is by Leon James (look out for Sid Sriram's "Bahusa Bahusa"), cinematography is handled by Pradeep M Varma, and editing by Rohan Chillale.

The cast also features Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, and comedian Satya—so expect some fun moments along with the romance.