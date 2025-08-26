'Sundarakanda' gets U/A certificate, release date locked
"Sundarakanda," a new romantic drama directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and starring Nara Rohith, just got its U/A certificate from the CBFC.
Produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under Sandeep Picture Palace, it is set to release in theaters on August 27, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi and a long weekend.
Cast and crew of the film
The story explores love through different stages of life, with Rohith sharing the screen with Sridevi Vijaykumar and Vriti Vaghani.
Music is by Leon James (look out for Sid Sriram's "Bahusa Bahusa"), cinematography is handled by Pradeep M Varma, and editing by Rohan Chillale.
The cast also features Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, and comedian Satya—so expect some fun moments along with the romance.