SRK's Mannat is home to many stray dogs: Video
A video of a stray dog relaxing right outside Shah Rukh Khan's famous Mannat bungalow is melting hearts online.
Shared by Instagram user Sagar Thakur, the clip shows the pup looking totally at home while SRK's staff—who reportedly feed local strays every day—allow them to rest undisturbed.
This sweet moment comes just as the Supreme Court has pushed for kinder treatment of stray dogs, including feeding zones and sterilization.
Meanwhile, SRK's work front
With Mannat getting a major two-year renovation, the Khan family has shifted to a luxury Pali Hill apartment called Puja Casa, rented from producer Vashu Bhagnani.
Even as they settle in and Aryan Khan's directorial debut trailer drops alongside buzz for SRK's next film King, that chill dog outside Mannat is still stealing hearts online.