SRK's Mannat is home to many stray dogs: Video

A video of a stray dog relaxing right outside Shah Rukh Khan's famous Mannat bungalow is melting hearts online.

Shared by Instagram user Sagar Thakur, the clip shows the pup looking totally at home while SRK's staff—who reportedly feed local strays every day—allow them to rest undisturbed.

This sweet moment comes just as the Supreme Court has pushed for kinder treatment of stray dogs, including feeding zones and sterilization.