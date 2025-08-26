Why Kajol's daughter won't be joining Bollywood anytime soon
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kajol recently confirmed that her daughter, Nysa Devgn, has no plans to join the film industry. Speaking to ETimes, she said, "She's not stepping into acting." "She is 22 years old and she has pretty much made up her mind that she's not going to be joining the industry." The actor explains her daughter's decision, saying star kids are "subjected to scrutiny."
Industry insights
On the nepotism debate
Kajol spoke about the scrutiny that children of film industry insiders, often referred to as "nepo kids," face. She said, "When you enter the film industry, you have to realize that there are pros and cons, and you will be subjected to scrutiny." "Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It's something that everyone has to face."
Personal struggles
On her personal struggles
Kajol also opened up about her personal struggles, saying that her "demons" are her own insecurities. "Sometimes I am standing opposite my demons and sometimes we sit down. It depends on my day," she said. To deal with the internal chaos, she resorts to chanting, mindfulness, and journaling. "I do all the things that work for me," she shared. Meanwhile, Kajol will next be seen in JioHotstar's The Trial Season 2.