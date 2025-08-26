Xi to welcome Putin, Modi in grand show of solidarity 

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host over 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin , at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in over seven years. The summit aims to project Global South solidarity amid tensions over tariffs imposed or announced by United States President Donald Trump.

Summit significance Over 20 leaders expected at Xi's 1st major international event Apart from Modi and Putin, leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia have been invited. "Xi will want to use the summit...to showcase what a post-American-led international order begins to look like and that all White House efforts since January to counter China...Russia, and now India have not had the intended effect," said Eric Olander, editor-in-chief of The China-Global South Project. Olander cited the example of BRICS, and how much the bloc has "rattled" Trump.

Bloc expansion SCO's growth and expanded focus areas The SCO, founded in 2001, has grown from a six-member Eurasian grouping to include 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries. Its focus has broadened from security and counter-terrorism to economic and military cooperation. However, analysts say it has not delivered substantial cooperation outcomes over the years. Frictions persist between members India and Pakistan. The June SCO defense ministers' meeting was unable to adopt a joint statement after India objected, claiming it missed reference to the Pahalgam attack.