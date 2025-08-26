Australia expels Iranian envoy, alleges Tehran behind antisemitic attacks 

Australia has expelled the Iranian ambassador and three other officials, accusing Iran of orchestrating antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said Australian intelligence linked Iran to these incidents. "ASIO has gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion. The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks," Albanese said, referring to Australia's domestic spy agency.

Diplomatic actions Australia suspends embassy operations in Tehran In addition to expelling the Iranian ambassador, Australia has also suspended its embassy operations in Tehran, according to a report by Reuters. The Australian government plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023, homes, schools, synagogues, and vehicles across Australia have been the targets of antisemitic vandalism and arson.

Rising tensions Antisemitic incidents on the rise in Australia Recent months have seen an intensified spike in antisemitic incidents across Australia. Antisemitic graffiti was found on a Jewish bakery in Sydney. This was followed by arson attacks and vandalism in a Jewish neighborhood. In July this year, protesters stormed an Israeli restaurant during a Shabbat dinner in Melbourne and set fire to a synagogue door with flammable liquid.