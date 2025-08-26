Outrage after Israel's attack on hospital kills 5 journalists

A double-strike attack on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, by Israeli forces has killed five journalists and several medical personnel. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported at least 20 fatalities and many injuries from the incident. The first strike hit the fourth floor of the hospital, while a second attack targeted emergency responders who rushed to help after the initial blast.

Official acknowledgment Netanyahu calls deaths of journalists, 1st responders 'tragic accident' The deceased journalists include Al Jazeera cameraman Mohammad Salama, Reuters contractor Hussam Al-Masri, Associated Press freelancer Mariam Abu Dagga, and freelancers Moath Abu Taha and Ahmed Abu Aziz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged the deaths of journalists and first responders in the attack, calling it a "tragic mishap." Dr. Mohammad Saqer, a hospital spokesman, said that four health workers were also among the deceased.

Military statement IDF admits strike but insists on not intentionally targeting civilians The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a strike in the area of the hospital but insisted they do not intentionally target civilians. IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said they were operating in an "extremely complex reality" and blamed Hamas for using civilian infrastructure as bases. An initial inquiry has been ordered by the military chief, with Defrin promising a "thorough and professional" investigation into the incident.

Global condemnation UN, foreign press association condemn killings The Foreign Press Association in Israel and the Palestinian Territories called the strikes one of the deadliest attacks on journalists since the Gaza war began. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killings, calling for the protection of civilians, including medical workers and journalists. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate labeled it a "heinous massacre" by Israeli forces targeting media crews.

Further casualties Israel has killed over 190 journalists since Gaza war began In another incident on Monday, journalist Hassan Douhan was killed by Israeli forces in Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, who said he "was shot by the occupation forces in his tent." Douhan worked for Al-Hayat Al-Jadida newspaper. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that Israel had killed 192 journalists since the start of the Gaza war, before this incident.