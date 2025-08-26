Next Article
'Jolly LLB 3' to clash with 'Dabangg 4' in theaters
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back together for Jolly LLB 3, which lands in theaters on September 19, 2025.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film brings both actors back to their iconic lawyer roles, promising another round of witty courtroom drama with a dose of humor.
Kumar, Warsi promise another round of hilarious courtroom drama
This sequel sets up an intense legal face-off between Kumar's Jolly Mishra and Warsi's Jagdish Tyagi, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Tripathi.
Fans can look forward to sharp banter and clever twists—just like the earlier films.
If you've enjoyed their chemistry in movies like Jaani Dushman or Bachchhan Paandey, this one should be on your radar.