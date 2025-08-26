'Jolly LLB 3' to clash with 'Dabangg 4' in theaters

Kumar, Warsi promise another round of hilarious courtroom drama

This sequel sets up an intense legal face-off between Kumar's Jolly Mishra and Warsi's Jagdish Tyagi, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Tripathi.

Fans can look forward to sharp banter and clever twists—just like the earlier films.

If you've enjoyed their chemistry in movies like Jaani Dushman or Bachchhan Paandey, this one should be on your radar.