'Democracy dead in Bengal': Pallavi Joshi on 'The Bengal Files' Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Actor Pallavi Joshi called out the West Bengal government after police stopped the trailer launch of her film, The Bengal Files, in Kolkata.

She described it as an "assault on democracy," saying, "If I say that there is democracy is dead in Bengal, how am I wrong? You're curbing my freedom of expression."