'Democracy dead in Bengal': Pallavi Joshi on 'The Bengal Files'
Actor Pallavi Joshi called out the West Bengal government after police stopped the trailer launch of her film, The Bengal Files, in Kolkata.
She described it as an "assault on democracy," saying, "If I say that there is democracy is dead in Bengal, how am I wrong? You're curbing my freedom of expression."
Joshi said she hadn't seen such suppression even in Kashmir
The trailer launch was first canceled by a multiplex and then interrupted by police at a hotel over permission issues.
Joshi said journalists were hurt while police stood by and shared that she hadn't seen this level of suppression even in Kashmir.
Why are artists not being protected, asks Joshi
Joshi questioned why artists aren't being protected and asked why she was being stopped from expressing herself.
The film, which looks at the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, has faced political pushback and legal challenges but is set to release on September 5, 2025.