'Haiwaan': Saiyami Kher joins Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher has joined the cast of Priyadarshan 's upcoming film Haiwaan. The movie is led by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan . It marks a reunion for Kumar and Khan after 17 years since their last film together, Tashan (2008). The shoot for Haiwaan began on August 23 in Kochi.

Actor's statement 'I still remember being that little girl...': Kher Kher, known for films like Mirzya, Choked, and Sharmajee Ki Beti, expressed her excitement about working with Kumar and Khan. "Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way," she said, per PTI. "I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theater, watching Akshay sir redefine action or laughing endlessly at Saif sir's effortless comic timing."

Actor's reflection 'Same faces I once watched from the audience' Kher added, "Back then, I never imagined that one day I would actually be on a set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema." "There are moments now when I look around and have to remind myself this is real. These are the same faces I once watched from the audience, and today I'm sharing the frame with them."