Nag Ashwin in talks for Rajinikanth film

Meanwhile, 'Coolie' is minting money at box office

While these talks are happening, Rajinikanth's latest movie Coolie is making waves at the box office. In just 10 days since its release before August 2025, it's pulled in over ₹462 crore worldwide.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan alongside Rajini, Coolie follows a man who gets caught up with smugglers after an unexpected twist—proving once again that Thalaiva still rules the big screen.