Nag Ashwin in talks for Rajinikanth film
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for hits with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, is reportedly in talks with Rajinikanth about a new project.
If it happens, this would be Rajinikanth's first movie with a Telugu director in years—a pretty big deal for fans of both stars.
Right now, Ashwin is busy prepping the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which starts filming this December.
Meanwhile, 'Coolie' is minting money at box office
While these talks are happening, Rajinikanth's latest movie Coolie is making waves at the box office. In just 10 days since its release before August 2025, it's pulled in over ₹462 crore worldwide.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan alongside Rajini, Coolie follows a man who gets caught up with smugglers after an unexpected twist—proving once again that Thalaiva still rules the big screen.