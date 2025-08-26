Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy ₹5cr Bandra apartment

Their new place at The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd. was officially registered in August 2025 for ₹5 crore. It offers about 1,165 sq ft of built-up space (970 sq ft carpet) and includes a garage. They also paid ₹30 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration fees.

A look at the actors' careers

The Kapoors are no strangers to the spotlight. Anil has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years with films like Mr. India and Slumdog Millionaire.

Harsh Varrdhan joined the industry in 2016 with Mirzya and has since starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Thar (2022).

This new apartment is a significant addition to their assets.