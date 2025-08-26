Next Article
#KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi2: Tulsi reveals shocking truth about her sister, Pari
In this week's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi reveals that Pari stole and sold a diamond necklace, leaving the whole family stunned—especially Mihir, who's crushed by his daughter's actions.
Noena helps confirm the theft by connecting them to the jeweler who bought it.
Other developments in the episode
Instead of confronting Pari during her post-wedding visit home, Mihir turns to Noena for advice. She suggests giving Pari space to admit what she did herself.
Meanwhile, Angad stirs things up by inviting Vrinda on a work trip.
The next episode teases a big moment as Pari gets ready to confess everything to her new in-laws.