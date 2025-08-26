Next Article
Vantara supports SC's elephant rehab probe, says 'animal welfare priority'
Vantara, Reliance Foundation's wildlife initiative in Jamnagar, is on board with the Supreme Court's move to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into its operations.
The center says it fully supports the investigation and wants everything to be transparent, stressing that animal welfare should come first.
SIT to submit findings by September 12
The SIT will dig into how Vantara acquires animals—especially elephants—and check if it follows Indian and international rules.
Led by retired justices and top officials, the team will also review Vantara's financial practices and inspect the Jamnagar facility in person.
Findings are due by September 12, with a court update set for September 15.