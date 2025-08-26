Trump to allow 600,000 Chinese students into US for college

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to allow 600,000 Chinese students into American colleges. The move comes as Washington and Beijing continue trade negotiations. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said he wouldn't block Chinese students from entering the country despite pressure from some advisers and lawmakers to tighten restrictions. "We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important," he said.

Diplomatic shift Current numbers and visa revocation plans Currently, around 270,000 Chinese students are enrolled in American universities. Trump's new pledge would more than double this number and highlights education as an important area of bilateral engagement. The announcement comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced plans to revoke visas for Chinese nationals linked to sensitive research fields or the Communist Party. However, Trump has shifted course recently and has insisted he has "always been in favor" of welcoming Chinese students.

Trade dynamics Ongoing trade tensions between China and US Trump's decision comes as China and the US have been exchanging tariffs since his inauguration. He had imposed a 145% tariff on all Chinese goods, which Beijing retaliated with a 125% duty on US exports. Despite ongoing trade tensions, Trump has hinted at further measures, including a proposed 200% tariff on Chinese-made magnets. He expressed frustrations with China's "monopoly on the world's magnets," noting that it would take the US "a year to have them."