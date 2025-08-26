Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu reunite after 25 years for new film

The film will be directed by Rodrigues and produced by Ravi, with Deepak Ravi as co-producer. The project also features an impressive technical team. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, Vignesh Vasu is handling cinematography, and Peter Hein is in charge of action choreography. Antony has been roped in as the editor.

One of Tamil cinema's most loved comedy combos - #Vadivelu and @PDdancing - is now back! The pooja for a new film, directed by @samrodrigues23 and featuring the delightful duo in the lead, was performed in Dubai today! Produced by eminent producer💰KRG Groups @KRGOffl … pic.twitter.com/KGagdmgrRW

The film's launch ceremony in Dubai saw the presence of several industry veterans, including Lyca Productions head Subaskaran, actor Jiiva, Studio Green's Gnanavel Raja, and filmmaker Nitish Sahadev. Actor Bablu Prithiviraj, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Vijay Sethupathi's Ace, has also been roped in for a key role. Production sources told IANS the shooting of the film will begin in November this year. The team plans to finish the entire shoot in one schedule.