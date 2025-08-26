Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu reunite after 25 years for new film
What's the story
Tamil cinema's celebrated comedy duo Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu are set to reunite on screen after almost 25 years for a new film, which was officially launched with a traditional puja ceremony in Dubai. Directed by Sam Rodrigues and produced by KRG Kannan Ravi under KRG Productions, the project, tentatively titled Production No. 4, promises a blend of action, adventure, and comedy.
Production details
Meet the technical team of the film
The film will be directed by Rodrigues and produced by Ravi, with Deepak Ravi as co-producer. The project also features an impressive technical team. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, Vignesh Vasu is handling cinematography, and Peter Hein is in charge of action choreography. Antony has been roped in as the editor.
One of Tamil cinema's most loved comedy combos - #Vadivelu and @PDdancing - is now back!— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 25, 2025
The pooja for a new film, directed by @samrodrigues23 and featuring the delightful duo in the lead, was performed in Dubai today!
Produced by eminent producer💰KRG Groups @KRGOffl… pic.twitter.com/KGagdmgrRW
Cast details
Who else is part of the project?
The film's launch ceremony in Dubai saw the presence of several industry veterans, including Lyca Productions head Subaskaran, actor Jiiva, Studio Green's Gnanavel Raja, and filmmaker Nitish Sahadev. Actor Bablu Prithiviraj, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Vijay Sethupathi's Ace, has also been roped in for a key role. Production sources told IANS the shooting of the film will begin in November this year. The team plans to finish the entire shoot in one schedule.