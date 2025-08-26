LOADING...
Home / News / India News / IMD issues rain alert for Delhi-NCR; red alert for J&K
Summarize
IMD issues rain alert for Delhi-NCR; red alert for J&K
Several areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall on Tuesday morning

IMD issues rain alert for Delhi-NCR; red alert for J&K

By Snehil Singh
Aug 26, 2025
11:39 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming days. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in the national capital over the next four to five days. Several areas in Delhi-NCR also witnessed rainfall during the early hours of Tuesday.

Weather forecast

Rain alert in UP, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Uttarakhand

The IMD has also predicted rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh, parts of Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. In Himachal Pradesh, three pilgrims from Punjab died due to a lack of oxygen while on the sacred Manimahesh Yatra. Currently, around 800 devotees are stranded between Hadsar and Dal along the route.

Yatra suspension

Manimahesh Yatra suspended again

The Bharmaur Additional District Magistrate Kuldeep Singh Rana, as per PTI, said that the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended again owing to continuous rain and landslides. A landslide occurred in Bali Chowki on the border of the Mandi and Kullu districts in the Seraj Valley. The hill had been slowly sinking for days, prompting the evacuation of around nine houses and 15 shops.

School closures

Red alert for heavy rainfall in Chamba district

The landslide in Seraj Valley damaged several structures, including the Transport Corporation's workshop. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as these buildings had been evacuated earlier. A red alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The Chandigarh-Manali Highway is blocked at several places due to landslides caused by heavy rains. In light of the weather warning, all schools and Anganwadi centers in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Una districts will remain shut on Tuesday.