IMD issues rain alert for Delhi-NCR; red alert for J&K

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming days. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in the national capital over the next four to five days. Several areas in Delhi-NCR also witnessed rainfall during the early hours of Tuesday.

Weather forecast Rain alert in UP, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Uttarakhand The IMD has also predicted rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh, parts of Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. In Himachal Pradesh, three pilgrims from Punjab died due to a lack of oxygen while on the sacred Manimahesh Yatra. Currently, around 800 devotees are stranded between Hadsar and Dal along the route.

Yatra suspension Manimahesh Yatra suspended again The Bharmaur Additional District Magistrate Kuldeep Singh Rana, as per PTI, said that the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended again owing to continuous rain and landslides. A landslide occurred in Bali Chowki on the border of the Mandi and Kullu districts in the Seraj Valley. The hill had been slowly sinking for days, prompting the evacuation of around nine houses and 15 shops.