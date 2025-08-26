Red alert in J&K, Himachal, Punjab; Mumbai grapples with floods
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a red alert for heavy rain across several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab today.
Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur are on orange alert.
Delhi is set for moderate to intense showers with the Yamuna River close to the danger mark, while Mumbai is already dealing with waterlogged streets and flooded highways.
Landslides have blocked key highways
This weather isn't just about getting wet—landslides have blocked key highways in Jammu & Kashmir. Train routes have been suspended or diverted too.
The IMD says things could get worse over the next few days and urges everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel: this severe monsoon weather threatens flash floods, landslides, and widespread disruptions, they warn.