Manipur: 3 militants linked to banned groups arrested in Imphal India Aug 26, 2025

Security forces in Manipur just arrested three militants linked to banned groups during anti-insurgency raids across Imphal East and West.

Among them was Oinam Somenchandra Singh (41) from the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), picked up for extortion with a pistol found on him.

Two others—Phanjoubam Ramanada Singh (23) of the People's Liberation Army and a KCP(MFL) member—were also caught as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities.