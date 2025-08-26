Next Article
Manipur: 3 militants linked to banned groups arrested in Imphal
Security forces in Manipur just arrested three militants linked to banned groups during anti-insurgency raids across Imphal East and West.
Among them was Oinam Somenchandra Singh (41) from the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), picked up for extortion with a pistol found on him.
Two others—Phanjoubam Ramanada Singh (23) of the People's Liberation Army and a KCP(MFL) member—were also caught as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities.
Earlier, weapons seized from militant hideout in Kakching district
On Monday, the crackdown led to a huge weapons bust in Kakching district's Singtom village: rifles, mortars, carbines, IEDs, ammo and tear gas grenades were all seized.
These moves have dealt a blow to militant networks.