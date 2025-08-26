Supreme Court sets up SIT to probe Reliance's Vantara zoo
What's the story
The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations against the Reliance Foundation-owned Vantara Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The SIT will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar and include former Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta.
Investigation scope
SIT to probe illegal animal acquisition, mistreatment
Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale issued the ruling in response to writ petitions accusing Vantara of illegally acquiring animals from India and abroad, mistreating captive animals, financial irregularities, and money laundering. The court noted that the petitions were based on news reports and NGO complaints but decided an independent appraisal was needed due to the serious nature of the allegations. Vantara was founded by Anant Mukesh Ambani. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
Legal compliance
Investigation to include compliance with wildlife protection laws
The SIT has been directed to look into Vantara's compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and CITES regulations. It will examine the acquisition of animals, particularly elephants. It will probe complaints about animal husbandry standards, veterinary care, and alleged misuse of biodiversity resources. It will also investigate complaints about climatic conditions and concerns about the site near an industrial zone. The court has directed the Central Zoo Authority and Ministry of Environment to assist in this investigation.
Inspection and deadline
Report to be submitted by September 12
The SIT will physically verify and inspect the Vantara center as part of its investigation. It is required to submit its report by September 12, with further consideration of the matter scheduled for September 15. While passing the order, the court clarified that it "neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor this order be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent."