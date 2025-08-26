Supreme Court sets up SIT to probe Reliance's Vantara zoo

The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations against the Reliance Foundation-owned Vantara Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The SIT will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar and include former Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta.

Investigation scope SIT to probe illegal animal acquisition, mistreatment Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale issued the ruling in response to writ petitions accusing Vantara of illegally acquiring animals from India and abroad, mistreating captive animals, financial irregularities, and money laundering. The court noted that the petitions were based on news reports and NGO complaints but decided an independent appraisal was needed due to the serious nature of the allegations. Vantara was founded by Anant Mukesh Ambani. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Legal compliance Investigation to include compliance with wildlife protection laws The SIT has been directed to look into Vantara's compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and CITES regulations. It will examine the acquisition of animals, particularly elephants. It will probe complaints about animal husbandry standards, veterinary care, and alleged misuse of biodiversity resources. It will also investigate complaints about climatic conditions and concerns about the site near an industrial zone. The court has directed the Central Zoo Authority and Ministry of Environment to assist in this investigation.