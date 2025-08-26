Jammu-Srinagar highway shut due to heavy rains, landslides

Authorities urge people to stay away from risky areas

Vehicular movement was suspended at Udhampur and Qazigund as a precaution due to heavy rains and landslides along the highway, particularly in Ramban district.

Some areas like Kathua saw over 150mm of rain in just one day, and districts like Doda are dealing with damaged roads.

The weather department says more heavy rain—and even flash floods—are possible through August 27.

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid risky areas and stay alert until things calm down.