Lucknow drenched in downpour, knee-deep water on roads

Knee-deep water on roads

Ashiana and Sarojini Nagar saw some of the worst flooding, with roads completely submerged and traffic at a standstill.

By evening, places like Alambagh had knee-deep water—definitely not ideal for commuters.

One local even shared online that an ambulance was stuck in a massive jam at Vibhuti Khand crossing.

Since June 1, Lucknow has already received more rain than usual for this time of year (507.8mm vs the average 478.1mm), and meteorologists expect this mixed weather to stick around until August 28.