Digital arrest scams: How conmen are duping people in crores

More than 80% of Karnataka's digital arrest scam cases

Bengaluru alone makes up more than 80% of Karnataka's digital arrest scam cases.

Losses jumped from ₹148.84 crore in 2024 to ₹423.83 crore in just the first half of 2025—almost three people get scammed every day, losing about ₹1 crore daily.

Even though more victims are reporting these crimes now, less than a quarter of cases actually get solved or see any money recovered.

Authorities are expanding cybercrime units and running awareness drives, but the scammers keep getting smarter—making this a tough challenge for everyone involved.