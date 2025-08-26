MP: Man puts hot knife in wife's mouth, demanding dowry
In a shocking incident of dowry-related violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a 23-year-old woman was brutally tortured by her husband, who even inserted a hot knife into her mouth. The victim, identified as Khushboo Pipliya, was tied up and subjected to severe abuse after she failed to meet her husband's dowry demands. The accused allegedly burned her with a hot knife on several parts of her body, including the torso, arms, and legs.
Khushboo said that on Sunday night, her husband, while intoxicated, first kicked her and then dragged her into the kitchen. He tied her hands and feet and pressed something resembling a gun on her head before burning her with a heated knife in several areas. He repeatedly told her that she was unwanted because her parents had forced the marriage. Other family members were allegedly present in the house during the attack.
Escape and report
Pipliya managed to escape early Monday morning by freeing herself and borrowing a mobile phone from a household worker. She then alerted her family, who rushed her to Awarkachh district hospital for treatment. Her father, Lokesh Verma, said he sent his younger son to bring her home as soon as he learned about the assault.
Legal proceedings
The police were informed by the hospital about Pipliya's condition, and they reached out to record her statement, India Today reported. She alleged that her husband had expressed dislike for her after their wedding and threatened her with violence. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Verma has demanded justice for his daughter, saying "the attack was due to her husband disliking her and wanting dowry."