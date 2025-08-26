Noida dowry case: CCTV shows husband outside home during attack 

The investigation into the death of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida has taken a new turn with the emergence of CCTV footage. The footage, which was released on Monday, allegedly shows her husband, Vipin, outside their home at the time of Nikki's assault on August 21. According to TOI, the video shows him standing outside a grocery shop across from their house in Sirsa village.

Video evidence Man in footage resembles Vipin The CCTV footage shows a man, believed to be Vipin, in a checkered shirt and blue pants, standing near a white car outside their home at 5:42pm. A boy is seen with him, pulling on a rope. The man then runs toward the house at 5:47pm after an apparent disturbance. He later emerges from the house and gets into the white car before reversing it into the lane.

Arrests made Vipin arrested after attempting to flee Following the death of Nikki, police have arrested Vipin's father, Satveer, brother-in-law Rohit, and mother-in-law. Vipin was arrested on Sunday. While in custody, he tried to flee, prompting police to open fire. He was shot in the leg. "He snatched a cop's pistol and opened fire," a senior cop said. Speaking from his hospital bed, Vipin showed "no remorse" and said, "Fights happen between husband and wife." He denied killing Nikki and said she "died on her own."

Conflicting accounts Allegations of attempted murder Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is married to Rohit, has alleged that she was set on fire by Vipin. Videos shared by Kanchan show Nikki allegedly staggering down the stairs with her torso on fire. However, Vipin's cousin Devendra claims that Nikki suffered burns from a cylinder blast in the kitchen. He also said he rushed Nikki to Fortis Hospital after hearing about the incident.