Taliban minister's visit to India? UN sanctions waiver in process India Aug 26, 2025

India has invited Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi (yep, from the Taliban government), to visit this week.

But there's a catch: Muttaqi is under UN sanctions, so India needs special approval before he can set foot here.

If the waiver comes through, it'll be the first official visit of a high-ranking Taliban minister to India since they took over Afghanistan in 2021.