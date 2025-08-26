Taliban minister's visit to India? UN sanctions waiver in process
India has invited Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi (yep, from the Taliban government), to visit this week.
But there's a catch: Muttaqi is under UN sanctions, so India needs special approval before he can set foot here.
If the waiver comes through, it'll be the first official visit of a high-ranking Taliban minister to India since they took over Afghanistan in 2021.
What does this mean for India?
This move comes right after Pakistan tried—and failed—to get a similar waiver for a Taliban visit because of US objections.
If India pulls this off, it scores some diplomatic points over Pakistan and signals it's open to limited talks with Afghanistan (remember, India reopened its Kabul embassy back in 2022).
The visit could spark conversations on security, trade, connectivity, and humanitarian cooperation—key issues highlighted in recent diplomatic discussions.