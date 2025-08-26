Delhi gets respite from heat with heavy rainfall: Details here India Aug 26, 2025

Delhi got drenched this Tuesday with heavy rainfall, and the IMD says more showers and thunderstorms are likely soon.

Temperatures dipped a bit below normal—morning lows hit 23.9°C, while the high should reach around 31°C.

Even with all the rain, air quality stayed in the "satisfactory" zone, with an AQI of 55 according to CPCB.