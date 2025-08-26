Next Article
Delhi gets respite from heat with heavy rainfall: Details here
Delhi got drenched this Tuesday with heavy rainfall, and the IMD says more showers and thunderstorms are likely soon.
Temperatures dipped a bit below normal—morning lows hit 23.9°C, while the high should reach around 31°C.
Even with all the rain, air quality stayed in the "satisfactory" zone, with an AQI of 55 according to CPCB.
Humidity maxed out at 100%
Rainfall wasn't the same everywhere: Pitampura topped the charts at 16mm, Ridge saw 12.6mm, Safdarjung got 10.4mm, Palam had 8.9mm, and Lodhi Road recorded 5.4mm in the last day.
Humidity maxed out at a sticky 100% on Tuesday morning—so if you felt extra muggy out there, you weren't imagining it!