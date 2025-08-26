PM Modi flags off Maruti's first global EV, the e-Vitara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Maruti Suzuki 's e-Vitara from the company's Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. The move marks a major milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in green mobility. The e-Vitara is a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) that will be exported to over 100 countries, including advanced markets like Europe and Japan.

Green initiative India becomes Suzuki's global EV manufacturing hub PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the occasion. He said, "Today is a special day in India's quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility." The e-Vitara will make India Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, furthering the country's position in the international EV market.

Battery production PM Modi inaugurates hybrid battery plant Along with the e-Vitara launch, PM Modi also inaugurated the next phase of a plant for hybrid battery electrodes. The facility is a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki. "In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat," he said.