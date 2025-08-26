PM Modi flags off Maruti's first global EV, the e-Vitara
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara from the company's Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. The move marks a major milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in green mobility. The e-Vitara is a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) that will be exported to over 100 countries, including advanced markets like Europe and Japan.
Green initiative
PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the occasion. He said, "Today is a special day in India's quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility." The e-Vitara will make India Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, furthering the country's position in the international EV market.
Battery production
Along with the e-Vitara launch, PM Modi also inaugurated the next phase of a plant for hybrid battery electrodes. The facility is a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki. "In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat," he said.
Manufacturing boost
The local production of hybrid battery electrodes will ensure that over 80% of the battery value is manufactured in India, the government said in a release. The move is expected to give a major boost to India's battery ecosystem and strengthen its position as a global hub for green mobility.