Skoda Vision O previews all-electric Octavia: What we know
Skoda is teasing its Vision O estate concept, set to debut at the upcoming Munich IAA show in September 2025. This concept previews the all-electric Octavia, expected in 2029.
Vision O stands out for its roomy cabin, huge panoramic roof, and likely features a large central digital display.
It also leans into eco-friendly vibes with compostable, plant-based headrests—showing Skoda's push for sustainability.
Vision O flaunts Skoda's modern solid design
Vision O rocks Skoda's new Modern Solid design with clean lines and a sleek profile.
Built on the same platform as VW's ID.Golf but stretched for extra space, it features an LED signature at the front and rear and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The 800-volt tech means super-fast charging—handy for anyone always on the move.
Meanwhile, here's what's coming up for Skoda
The electric Octavia will join Skoda's growing EV lineup after hits like the Enyaq and Elroq SUVs.
Before that, keep an eye out for the Epiq subcompact electric SUV launching in 2025—part of Volkswagen's big plan to bring more EVs to emerging markets (including India).