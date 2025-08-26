Next Article
Ola Electric's Gen 3 scooters get PLI certification: Here's how
Ola Electric's entire Gen 3 scooter lineup has scored Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) certification from the government, covering all seven models.
This means Ola will get incentives worth 13-18% of approved sales up to 2028—a solid win for the company and its plans to keep electric rides rolling.
Ola's ₹1,000 crore bet on R&D
Thanks to PLI, Ola expects profits to jump from Q2 FY26 onwards. The news already nudged their stock price up by as much as 1.8%.
Ola is also putting serious money behind growth: over ₹1,000 crore is set aside for R&D, with more funds aimed at organic growth initiatives and paying down debt—all part of their strategy to stay ahead in the EV game.